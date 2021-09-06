Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,042 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 30.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.