Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 339.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,431 shares of company stock worth $23,513,788. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

