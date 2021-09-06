Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,062. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

