Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,354 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

