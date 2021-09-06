Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,588 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

