Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,481 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.63. 2,298,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.