Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.43% of Verint Systems worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.