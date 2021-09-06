Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,705 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 228.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 628,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $424,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE FI opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

