Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $146.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $150.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $572.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,246. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

