VeChain Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $9.68 billion and $652.21 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015648 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

