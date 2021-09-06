Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Boosted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

