Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

