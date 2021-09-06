Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

