Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $429.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.18 and a 12-month high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

