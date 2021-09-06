Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.