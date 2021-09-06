Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

