Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stake Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. 45,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,328. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.