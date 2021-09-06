Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,631,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $68.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

