VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 435,023 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 239,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.