US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $174.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $156.49 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

