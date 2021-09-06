US Bancorp DE Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PRFZ opened at $187.50 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $111.39 and a one year high of $191.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.