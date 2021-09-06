US Bancorp DE Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $203.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

