US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CSL opened at $207.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.56.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

