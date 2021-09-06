US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,072 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

