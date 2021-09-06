UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 219,521 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $355,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

