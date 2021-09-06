Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.09 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $29.57 or 0.00056660 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $18.09 billion and $704.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000621 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.