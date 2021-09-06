UCB’s (UCBJY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.