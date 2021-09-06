Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

