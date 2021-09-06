Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $275.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

