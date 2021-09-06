Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 3.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.44 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $123.34 and a 12 month high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

