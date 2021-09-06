Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

