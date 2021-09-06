Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.53. 613,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

