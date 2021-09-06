Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.92. 4,460,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

