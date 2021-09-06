Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 257,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 977,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 87,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.93. 862,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

