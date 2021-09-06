Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 49,225 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10,938.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 218,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,938. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

