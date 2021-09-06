Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 346,295 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 34,388.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,295 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New comprises 1.3% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $136,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 114.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of UAPR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,542. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.