Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.43 billion-$21.43 billion.

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.92. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toray Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

