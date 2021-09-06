TigerCash (TCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.73 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $771,420.39 and approximately $6.73 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.39 or 0.00771635 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.