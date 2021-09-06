Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 289,807 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,807 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.78% of KBR worth $41,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,333,000 after purchasing an additional 414,453 shares during the period.

KBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 734,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,989. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

