Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,010,120 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,435,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

