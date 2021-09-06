Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $49.68 Million Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.59. 2,721,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,240. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

