Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $156.52 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,927 shares during the period. Post comprises about 2.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Post worth $156,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 324,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.