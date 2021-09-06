Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,588 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of The Allstate worth $91,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock remained flat at $$133.97 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

