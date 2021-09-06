Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Markel worth $65,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:MKL traded down $9.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,255.66. 17,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,234.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,195.10. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

