The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14,478.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

