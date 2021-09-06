The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 838,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,033. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

