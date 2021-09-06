The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.