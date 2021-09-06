The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $749.80

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 749.80 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 749.60 ($9.79), with a volume of 133275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 711.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

