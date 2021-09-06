The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00505352 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

