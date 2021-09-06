The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CC stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

